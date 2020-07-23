Chinese online grocer MissFresh raises $495 mln in latest fundraising

HONG KONG, July 23 (Reuters) - Chinese online grocery startup MissFresh said on Thursday it has raised $495 million in its latest round of fundraising.

Investors include a fund under China International Capital Corporation, Tencent, Abu Dhabi Capital Group and Tiger Global, the company said in a statement.

