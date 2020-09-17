Wunong Net Technology, which operates an online food retail store and franchise restaurants in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $25 million in an initial public offering.



The Shenzhen, China-based company plans to raise $25 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited would command a market value of $125 million.



The company operates an online food retail platform that currently offers a portfolio of 352 products from a network of suppliers. Products offered include green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food products, agricultural products bearing geographical indications (Agri GI Products), and pollution-free products. Wunong Net Technology also plans to open franchise restaurants throughout China where customers can rent its facilities to cook and serve food purchased from the company. The company has currently launched one restaurant.



Wunong Net Technology was founded in 2018 and booked $8 million in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WNW. The company filed confidentially on December 16, 2019. Boustead Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Chinese online food retailer Wunong Net Technology files and sets terms for a $25 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

