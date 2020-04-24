Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, which provides online education and technology services in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



The Jiangsu, China-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 3 million shares at a price range of $4.50 to $5.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology would command a market value of $77 million.



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology was founded in 2013 and booked $27 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NGJY. The company filed confidentially on August 13, 2019. The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese online education platform Skillful Craftsman files and sets terms for a $15 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



