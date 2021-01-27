TRX Insurance Brokers, a Chinese insurance brokerage with a network of 40 insurers, raised $12 million by offering 3 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4.00 to $4.50. At pricing, the company commands a market cap of $32 million. Because its market cap is less than $50 million, TRX Insurance Brokers will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



The company distributes both property and casualty products, life and health products, and other products. It has relationships with over 40 insurance companies in China, including PICC and Ping An Property Insurance.



TRX Insurance Brokers plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIRX. Network 1 Financial Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Chinese nano-cap TRX Insurance Brokers prices US IPO at $4 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.