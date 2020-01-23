Chinese movies scrap Lunar New Year premieres due to virus outbreak

A virus outbreak in China has prompted seven Chinese films that were set to premiere during the country's Lunar New Year holiday to postpone screenings, forgoing what is usually the best week of the year at the Chinese box office.
