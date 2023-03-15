Chinese money brokers cut data feeds to vendors after regulator ban - traders

Corrects to $21 trillion, not $21 billion, in first paragraph

SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Chinese money brokers cut data feeds to vendors on Wednesday following a ban from regulators, traders said, sending participants in the country's $21 trillion bond market scrambling for workarounds as Beijing tightens its grip on data.

Neither the money brokers nor their regulator, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), have so far responded to requests for comment.

Traders said that starting on Wednesday morning, bond price quotations from the money brokers, which also include ventures of Central Tanshi and Compagnie Financiere Tradition, cannot be shown on some mainstream Chinese financial terminals, which provide information to traders.

Another trader at a foreign bank said: "I haven't been able to join any private messaging groups due to compliance issues. So the current situation feels like trading blindly."

