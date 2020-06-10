uCloudlink, a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in China, raised $36 million by offering 2 million ADSs at $18, the low end of the range of $18.00 to $20.50. The company offered 0.6 million fewer ADSs than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a fully diluted market cap of $532 million.



uCloudlink plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UCL. I-Bankers Securities, Valuable Capital, Tiger Brokers, and Loop Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese mobile data marketplace uCloudlink prices US IPO at $18 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



