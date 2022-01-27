Chinese ministry meets automakers over rare earths, association says

BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry has met automakers and battery companies to discuss surging prices of rare earths, the materials critical in rapidly expanding electric vehicle production, an industry association said.

Officials from carmakers including BYD Co and SAIC Group attended the meeting aimed at understanding usage, prices and supply of rare earths in new energy vehicles, electronics and other industries, the China Electronic Materials Industry Association's Magnetic Materials Branch said on Wednesday.

The prices of neodymium SMM-REO-NXO and praseodymium SMM-REO-PXO (NdPr), widely used to make magnets that power electric vehicles, have nearly tripled over the past 14 months as companies and governments step up efforts to meet climate targets.

Rare earths, a group of 17 minerals, are also used in wind turbine generators, smartphones and military equipment.

