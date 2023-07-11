Chinese ministry holds meeting with Xiaomi, iFlytek and Alibaba Cloud

Adds meeting was held on July 5, quote

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China's science and technology ministry held a meeting on July 5 with firms including Xiaomi, iFlytek and Alibaba Cloud to discuss innovation as well as national strategic scientific and technological initiatives, the ministry said on Tuesday.

China will support private enterprises to create leading science and technology enterprises, and encourage more talents to gather in leading private science and technology enterprises, the minister Wang Zhigang said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

