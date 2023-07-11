News & Insights

Chinese ministry holds meeting with Xiaomi, iFlytek and Alibaba Cloud

Credit: REUTERS/NACHO DOCE

July 11, 2023 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds meeting was held on July 5, quote

BEIJING, July 11 (Reuters) - China's science and technology ministry held a meeting on July 5 with firms including Xiaomi, iFlytek and Alibaba Cloud to discuss innovation as well as national strategic scientific and technological initiatives, the ministry said on Tuesday.

China will support private enterprises to create leading science and technology enterprises, and encourage more talents to gather in leading private science and technology enterprises, the minister Wang Zhigang said in a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.