News & Insights

US Markets
BTU

Chinese miners try livestream sales to shift coal glut

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

June 14, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

By comparison, domestic thermal 5,500 kcal coal was traded at about 800 yuan ($111.64) per ton as of last week, according to trading sources.

Though wholesaling of hard commodities is not entirely new to China's streaming platforms, it appears to be on the rise.

Three of the most active coal channels on Douyin identified by Reuters - Huaze Coal, Guohai Daily Coal Price, and Jixing Coal - have together held 164 such online events so far this quarter, up from 120 events last quarter and 107 events in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The shows can last more than two hours.

None of the vendors immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

And while it is unclear how much revenue such events generate, they elicit plenty of viewer comments, including many that appear to be tongue in cheek.

"How much for a whole truck?", one viewer joked. ($1=7.17 yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley and Beijing newsroom: Editing by Tony Munroe, Alexandra Hudson)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BTU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.