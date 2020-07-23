Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, which provides online education and technology services in China, raised $15 million by offering 3 million shares at $5, the midpoint of the range of $4.50 to $5.50. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $62 million.



Skillful Craftsman Education Technology plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EDTK. The Benchmark Company and Axiom Capital Management acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese micro-cap Skillful Craftsman prices US IPO at $5 midpoint originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.