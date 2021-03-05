Ostin Technology Group, a Chinese supplier of display modules and polarizers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $14 million in an initial public offering.



The Nanjing, China-based company plans to raise $14 million by offering 3.4 million shares at a price range of $3.50 to $4.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Ostin Technology Group would command a market value of $56 million.



Ostin Technology Group was founded in 2010 and booked $140 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OST. The company filed confidentially on September 28, 2020. Prime Number Capital and Shengang Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese micro-cap Ostin Technology Group files and sets terms for a $14 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



