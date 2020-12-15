Oriental Culture Holding, which operates an online marketplace for artists and collectors in China, raised $20 million by offering 5.1 million shares at $4, as expected. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $81 million.



Oriental Culture Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OCG. ViewTrade and Prime Number Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese micro-cap Oriental Culture Holding prices US IPO at $4 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



