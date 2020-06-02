UTime, a mobile phone and electronics manufacturer in China, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Shenzhen, China-based company plans to raise $17 million by offering 3.8 million shares at a price range of $4 to $5. At the midpoint of the proposed range, UTime would command a market value of $37 million. Because its market cap is less than $50 million, Utime no longer qualifies for RC tracking and will be excluded from our stats.



UTime was founded in 2008 and booked $27 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol UTME. ViewTrade is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Chinese micro-cap mobile phone maker UTime sets terms for $17 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

