Global Internet of People, an online peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform in China, raised $27 million by offering 6.7 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4 to $5. The company offered 1.1 million more shares than anticipated. At pricing, the company commands a market value of $94 million.



Global Internet of People plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SDH. ViewTrade and National Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese micro-cap Global Internet of People prices US IPO at $4 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



