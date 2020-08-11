Chinese metals recycling body urges shippers to keep bringing scrap

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association's CMRA recycling branch (CMRA) is urging shippers to continue carrying copper and aluminium scrap, it said on Tuesday, citing concern over potential raw material shortages.

New standards for high-grade copper and aluminium scrap have been effective since July 1, but authorities have yet to provide detailed guidance on implementation.

Furthermore, new solid waste regulations that come into effect in September have also prompted many foreign shippers to stop accepting orders for solid waste for fear of non-redemption, the CMRA said, citing companies at an industry meeting on Aug. 7.

The world's top container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO last month said it would stop accepting solid waste shipments bound for China and Hong Kong from September.

"If the situation continues ... companies will face serious issues like raw material shortage, production halts and business shutdowns," the CMRA's statement said, adding that it will report on the problems to Chinese authorities as soon as possible.

China has so far approved 2020 import quotas for 728,610 tonnes of copper scrap, 694,769 tonnes of aluminium scrap and 20,500 tonnes of steel scrap, Reuters calculations show.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly Editing by David Goodman)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

