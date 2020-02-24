Chinese medical information platform Zhongchao prices US IPO at $4, the low end of the range

Zhongchao, a chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training, raised $12 million by offering 3 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4.00 to $4.50. Zhongchao plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZCMD. Network 1 Financial Securities acted as lead manager on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.