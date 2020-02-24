IPOs
ZCMD

Chinese medical information platform Zhongchao prices IPO at $4, the low end of the range

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Zhongchao, a chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training, raised $12 million by offering 3 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4.00 to $4.50. Zhongchao plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZCMD. Network 1 Financial Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

Chinese medical information platform Zhongchao prices IPO at $4, the low end of the range

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZCMD

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular