Chinese medical information platform Zhongchao prices IPO at $4, the low end of the range

Zhongchao, a chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training, raised $12 million by offering 3 million shares at $4, the low end of the range of $4.00 to $4.50. Zhongchao plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZCMD. Network 1 Financial Securities acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.