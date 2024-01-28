Chinese medical device firm Mindray plans $927 mln deal to control APT Medical

Adds share price movement in paragraph 5 and more details on deal rationale in paragraphs 8-9

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chinese medical device company Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics 300760.SZ said it planned a 6.65 billion yuan ($927 million) deal to gain control of APT Medical 688617.SS to expand in cardiovascular disease-related businesses.

A wholly owned unit of Mindray will buy a 21.12% stake in APT Medical from current shareholders, including funds linked to venture investment firm Qiming Venture, for 6.65 billion yuan, Mindray said on Sunday.

The Mindray unit will become the controlling shareholder of APT Medical after the transaction, according to a Mindray filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

APT Medical's main products include catheters for use in electrophysiology, an area that involves measuring the electrical system of heart for abnormalities, and sheaths for use in invasive treatments for blockage in peripheral blood vessels.

The 21.12% stake purchase priced each APT Medical share at 471.12 yuan, a 30.67% premium to APT Medical's last closing price of 360.53 yuan on Jan. 26.

Shares in Mindray fell 3.27% to 275.02 yuan on Monday, while APT Medical's price jumped as much as 16.77% to 421 yuan before narrowing to a 6.5% gain.

It also involves the Mindray unit paying 1.3 million yuan for a 0.12% general partner interest in investment fund Zhuhai Tongsheng, which holds a 3.49% stake in APT Medical, with Mindray to hold a 99.88% limited partner interest in Zhuhai Tongsheng.

Combining all parts of the deal, the transaction values APT Medical at 30.2 billion yuan, a 25% premium to the Jan. 26 closing price, according to a separate Mindray filing published on Sunday that did not provide a detailed calculation.

The broader market for medical devices in electrophysiology and blood vessel interventional treatments in China is still dominated by foreign rivals such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N and Abbott Laboratories ABT.N, APT Medical said in its 2023 half-year report in August.

Mindray's major acquisitions in recent years include a 545 million euros ($591.00 million) deal for Finland-based HyTest Invest Oy announced in 2021.

($1 = 7.1763 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

