Chinese market regulators to meet Ant Group "in coming days"
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators will meet with Ant Group 9988.HK in the coming days, according to an online statement by the People's Bank of China on Thursday.
The meeting is to "guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers," said the statement.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryBABA
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut