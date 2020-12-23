Chinese market regulators to meet Ant Group "in coming days"

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators will meet with Ant Group 9988.HK in the coming days, according to an online statement by the People's Bank of China on Thursday.

The meeting is to "guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers," said the statement.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.