Chinese market regulators to meet Ant Group "in coming days"

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators will meet with Ant Group 9988.HK in the coming days, according to an online statement by the People's Bank of China on Thursday.

The meeting is to "guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers," said the statement.

