Chinese market regulators approve IPO of chip unit of automaker BYD

SHANGHAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Market regulators for China's Shenzhen-based ChiNext board announced late on Wednesday the approval of the pending initial public offering (IPO) of the semiconductor unit of Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ.

The automaker originally filed for an IPO for BYD Semiconductor in Shenzhen in May 2021. However, in August, the company was forced to halt plans as a firm advising in its IPO process faced a regulatory probe.

The company aims to raise 2 billion yuan ($314.25 million), according to its most recent prospectus.

BYD Semiconductor's IPO comes as global supply chains face a chip shortage, which originated in the automotive sector.

The division makes and sells power semiconductors, intelligent control integrated circuits, intelligent sensors, and optoelectronic semiconductors, according to company filings.

($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan renminbi)

