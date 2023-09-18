Chinese made first, hefty, purchase of French wheat this season

PARIS/HAMBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Importers in China have bought large amounts of French wheat in the past week, with traders referring to between five and 10 cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes each, in what would be their first purchase of French wheat this season, traders said.

The sales, thought to have mostly taken place late last week, were believed to be for shipment between November and March, the traders said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.