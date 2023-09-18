News & Insights

Chinese made first, hefty, purchase of French wheat this season

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide and Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

PARIS/HAMBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Importers in China have bought large amounts of French wheat in the past week, with traders referring to between five and 10 cargoes of about 60,000 tonnes each, in what would be their first purchase of French wheat this season, traders said.

The sales, thought to have mostly taken place late last week, were believed to be for shipment between November and March, the traders said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Editing by Louise Heavens)

