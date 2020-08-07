Xpeng, an electric luxury car manufacturer in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. However, this is likely a placeholder for a deal we estimate could raise up to $500 million.



Xpeng targets the mid- to high-end segment in China’s passenger vehicle market, with prices ranging from $21,000 to $43,000, and currently offers two electric vehicles, the G3 SUV and the P7 sports sedan. According to the IHS Markit Report, the G3 was among the top-three best-selling electric SUVs in China in 2019.



The Guangzhou, China-based company was founded in 2015 and booked $301 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol XPEV. Xpeng filed confidentially on June 2, 2020. Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Chinese luxury EV maker Xpeng files for an estimated $500 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.