Chinese living in Australia less concerned by state of diplomatic ties -survey

By comparison, about half, or 52%, of the Australian population said AUKUS made Australia safer, the survey showed.

Fewer Chinese Australians said they had been called offensive names, with the share dropping to 21% from 25% a year earlier, or physically threatened, for a proportion of 14% from 18%, because of their heritage in the past year.

Australia's ties with its largest trading partner have been strained since 2020, after Canberra called for an independent investigation into the origin of COVID-19 and China responded with tariffs on Australian commodities, such as wine and barley.

But tensions have eased, freeing up some trade blockages, after the centre-left Labor government returned to power last year in Australia.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Kirsty.Needham@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.