Chinese lidar maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO

February 02, 2023 — 06:11 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's Hesai Group on Friday announced plans to raise as much as $171 million in an initial public offering in the United States, according to a term sheet.

The Shanghai-based lidar maker will offer up to 9 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between $17 and $19 apiece.

Laser-based lidar sensors help self-driving cars detect objects ahead and around the vehicle and are the key components of autonomous driving systems.

To date, Hesai has raised over $500 million, according to the company's website. Its investors include Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK, Meituan3690.HK, Bosch and Baidu Inc 9888.HK.

Hesai's IPO is the first major offering by a Chinese firm since the country scrapped most of its COVID curbs and reopened its borders.

It is also among a few major U.S. listings of a Chinese firm since Beijing tightened its grip on overseas share sales in July 2021 and struck a landmark auditing deal with Washington in August last year that sharply lowered the likelihood of de-listing for more than 200 New York-listed Chinese companies.

Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile Holdings' 0175.HK electric car brand, Zeekr, confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offeringin December.

