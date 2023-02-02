US Markets

Chinese lidar maker Hesai to raise up to $171 mln in U.S. IPO

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2023 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's Hesai Group on Friday announced plans to raise as much as $171 million in an initial public offering in the United States, according to a term sheet.

The Shanghai-based lidar maker will offer up to 9 million American depositary shares (ADS) at between $17 and $19 per apiece.

Laser-based lidar sensors help self-driving cars detect objects ahead and around the vehicle and are a key component to many self-driving systems.

