Chinese lender BoCom reports 37.9% jump in third-quarter profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co 3328.HK601328.SS (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 37.9% increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday as the country's banks recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit grew to 22.3 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in the July-September quarter from 16.2 billion a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - held steady at 1.55% at the end of September from the end of June.

It reported a 1.6% non-performing loan ratio at the end of the third quarter, also holding steady from the end of the previous quarter.

Hurt by power shortages and troubles in the property sector, China's economy missed forecasts and hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter.

($1 = 6.3997 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.