Chinese lender BoCom reports 37.9% jump in third-quarter profit

Bank of Communications Co (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 37.9% increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday as the country's banks recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender's net profit grew to 22.3 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in the July-September quarter, up from 16.2 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.3997 Chinese yuan renminbi)

