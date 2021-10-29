Chinese lender BoCom reports 37.9% jump in third-quarter profit

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Communications Co 3328.HK601328.SS (BoCom), China's sixth-largest listed lender by assets, reported a 37.9% increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday as the country's banks recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lender's net profit grew to 22.3 billion yuan ($3.48 billion) in the July-September quarter, up from 16.2 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange.

($1 = 6.3997 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham Editing by David Goodman )

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.