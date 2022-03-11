Chinese iron ore futures rise on weak supply, demand recovery

Dalian iron ore up as much as 5.9%

Iron ore shipments from major miners fell last week

Stainless steel extends losses to track nickel plunge

Adds details; Updates with closing prices

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China rebounded on Friday, jumping more than 5% to log a second straight weekly gain on tight supplies and demand recovery at mills.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.45 million tonnes last week, down 567,000 tonnes from the week before, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

"Boosted by positive macro policy, downstream consumption is improving, while profits at long-process steel plants are decent. There's further restocking demand at mills in the later period," according to a note by SinoSteel Futures.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, jumped as much as 5.9% to 839 yuan ($132.66) a tonne in the morning session. They ended up 3.8% at 822 yuan a tonne, gaining 1.2% for the week.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 jumped 0.7% to 3,038 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 inched 0.2% higher to 3,678 yuan per tonne.

"Coke futures prices are relatively strong, underpinned by demand recovery expectation and costs," said SinoSteel Futures.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Construction-use steel rebar SRBcv1 closed 0.9% higher at 4,917 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, rose 1.3% to 5,137 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for April delivery, extended losses into the third straight session and dropped 3.6% to 19,235 yuan a tonne, as Shanghai nickel futures SNIcv1 dived to hit the 17% trading limit after resuming trade on Friday.

For the whole week, stainless steel prices rose 2.5% amid volatility in the prices of raw material nickel.

($1 = 6.3244 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.