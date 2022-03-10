Chinese iron ore futures rise on weak supply, demand recovery

Dalian iron ore up as much as 5.9%

BEIJING, March 11 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China jumped more than 5% on Friday, rebounding from two sessions of losses, as tight supplies and demand recovery at mills shored up prices.

Iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil stood at 22.45 million tonnes last week, down 567,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Meanwhile, analysts noted that short-term demand for the steelmaking ingredient is picking up "obviously" recently.

"Boosted by positive macro policy, downstream consumption is improving, while profits at long-process steel plants are decent. There's further restocking demand at mills in the later period," according to a note by SinoSteel Futures.

The most-active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, jumped as much as 5.9% to 839 yuan ($132.66) a tonne in morning session. They were up 1.5% to 804 yuan per tonne as of 0330 GMT.

Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 jumped 2.2% to 3,082 yuan a tonne and coke prices DCJcv1 inched 0.1% higher to 3,673 yuan per tonne.

"Coke futures prices are relatively strong, underpinned by demand recovery expectation and costs," said SinoSteel Futures.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed.

Construction used steel rebar SRBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 4,878 yuan a tonne and hot rolled coils SHHCcv1, used in the manufacturing sector, increased 0.7% to 5,104 yuan a tonne.

Stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for April delivery, extended losses into the third straight session and dropped 4.1% to 19,140 yuan a tonne, as Shanghai nickel futures SNIcv1 dived to a 17% trading limit after resuming trade on Friday.

For the whole week, stainless steel prices are set to rise 1.9% amid raw material nickel price volatility.

($1 = 6.3244 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Uttaresh.V)

