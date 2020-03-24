Chinese iron ore futures jump 5.2% on supply concerns, demand hopes

By Enrico Dela Cruz

MANILA, March 25 (Reuters) - Iron ore futures in China rose more than 5% on Wednesday, after two days of losses, on worries over supply of the steelmaking raw material as more countries ordered lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopes for global stimulus and a revival in steel demand also buoyed iron ore, with U.S. lawmakers appearing closer to passing a $2 trillion aid package and the Group of 20 major economies looking to advance a coordinated response to the pandemic.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's DCIOcv1 most-traded May iron ore contract rose 5.2% to 666 yuan ($94.37) a tonne in morning trade. Singapore Exchange's front-month April iron ore contract jumped 3%.

Dalian iron ore's early gains put it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

Industry benchmark 62% iron ore's spot price settled at $84.70 a tonne on Tuesday, up slightly from Monday's six-week low of $84.50, data from SteelHome consultancy showed. SH-CCN-IRNOR62

If the price holds at $80 a tonne for the rest of March, the average price for the first quarter would be $88.50, said Wood Mackenzie research director Paul Gray, still above the consultancy's pre-crisis forecast of $85.

"This is largely due to the resilience of Chinese hot metal production coinciding with supply side constraints in Brazil and Australia," Gray said.

However, he believed that "iron ore's sell-off over the past few days is the start of a trend, not a blip," adding that "the balance is tilting towards a bigger hit to iron ore demand than supply".

"Targeted financial stimulus aimed at steel intensive infrastructure should cushion the fall, but our pre-crisis forecast for an annual average price of $80/tonne CFR (including cost and freight), is undoubtedly at risk and subject to revision," he said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* South African mining companies, including iron ore producers, were bracing for a heavy hit from the country's looming nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

* Australia, home to some of the world's biggest iron ore miners, was also ramping up lockdown measures.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA VALE3.SA has suspended operations at its distribution facility in Malaysia, a move that is expected to reduce iron ore sales in the first quarter by roughly 500,000 tonnes.

* Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 was up 1.1% by 0259 GMT, while hot-rolled coil SHHCcv1 gained 0.8% and stainless steel SHSScv1 rose 0.9%.

* Coking coal DJMcv1 was flat, while coke DCJcv1 added 1.4%.

($1 = 7.0574 yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Aditya Soni)

