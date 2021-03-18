Tuya, which provides a consumer interface platform for smart device makers in China, raised $915 million by offering 43.6 million ADSs at $21, above the range of $17 to $20. Insiders Tencent and Hillhouse Capital, and new investors CPPIB, Dragoneer Investment Group, GIC, and Tiger Global Management had indicated on $500 million worth of ADSs in the offering.



Tuya provides an IoT cloud platform with a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), to businesses and developers. Through its platform, the company enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices.



Tuya plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TUYA. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese IoT platform developer Tuya prices US IPO above the range at $21 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



