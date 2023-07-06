Chinese investors' hunt for higher yields offshore benefits Bond Connect: ANZ

By Georgina Lee

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong can seize the opportunity provided by the widening interest rate gap between China and the U.S. to expand the Bond Connect, the mutual investment channel that links up China's $18 trillion onshore bond market with overseas investors, analysts at ANZ said.

The investment channel, operated through a joint venture between the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing 0388.HK and China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS), marked its 6th anniversary earlier this week.

With more onshore investors seeking offshore opportunities, the Bond Connect provides Hong Kong the opportunity to further develop its bond market, ANZ said in a report on Thursday.

"There is no sign yet that the U.S. Federal Reserve will stop hiking (interest rates) soon," the bank said. "This provides a window for Hong Kong to expand its range of product offerings to further enhance its debt capital market's appeal."

ANZ expects China to cut interest rates by another 10 basis points to support a sputtering economic recovery, while the U.S. has seen the most aggressive rate hiking cycle since the 1980s to curb inflation. That signals the offshore-onshore yield gap is expected to stay higher for longer, it said.

Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting released on Wednesday showed the majority of its officials expected that rate would need to rise further this year.

Hong Kong, as the biggest offshore yuan trading hub for China, should therefore expand the Bond Connect to include other foreign currencies and a wider range of securities, such as sub-sovereign bonds, the bank said.

The trend in trading volumes on the southbound leg of the Bond Connect, a channel that has enabled mainland banks and financial institutions to invest in offshore bonds that was launched in September 2021, is especially noteable.

As of the end of May, Chinese holdings of offshore bonds bought via the southbound leg has grown to 625 billion yuan ($86.26 billion), representing a third of the total foreign bond investment by Chinese banks, said ANZ. These bonds were in offshore yuan, as well as Hong Kong and U.S. dollars.

Foreign investors' holdings of onshore yuan bonds accounted for just 2.5% of China's interbank bond market.

($1 = 7.2457 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

