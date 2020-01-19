Chinese investors dump tourism stocks, chase drugmakers as coronavirus spreads

SHANGHAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chinese investors dumped tourism stocks and bought drugmakers and facial mask producers as coronavirus spread to more cities, raising concerns of its containment and clouding travel plans of millions of Chinese for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Authorities reported 139 new cases of pneumonia caused by the coronavirus strain over the weekend, including a third death.

Major hotel operators BTG Hotels Group Co 600258.SS and Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co 600754.SS tumbled over 7% on Monday morning, while tourism company Songcheng Performance Development Co 300144.SZ slumped over 8%.

Drugmakers such as Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co 000518.SZ and Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical Co 600789.SS jumped by their 10% daily limit.

The stock-picking pattern is similar to the one observed during the outbreak of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in 2003, but future trends hinge on whether the virus could be contained.

"If you look at how investors reacted to SARS, today's outbreak certainly gives a short-term boost to drugmakers and facial mask producers," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at Shanghai-based Shanshan Finance.

The new virus, first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that causes SARS, which killed nearly 800 people globally during a 2002-2003 outbreak that also started in China.

Brokerage firm Guolian Securities identified biotech firms, including Autobio Diagnostics 603658.SS and Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co 300482.SZ, as beneficiaries from the epidemic.

An index tracking biotech shares rose over 1%, while a gauge tracking hotel operators slumped over 6%.

Companies involved in the making of facial masks surged on higher demand prospects for these products.

Tianjin TEDA Co 000652.SZ, a major producer of materials used in facial masks, jumped over 9%. Textile maker Shanghai Shenda Co 600626.SS rose over 4%.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

