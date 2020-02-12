Chinese insurance marketplace Huize prices upsized US IPO within the range at $10.50
Huize Holding, which operates an online insurance marketplace in China raised $55 million in an upsized offering of 5.3 million ADSs at $10.50, slightly above the midpoint of the range of $9.40 to $11.40. The company offered 600,000 more ADSs than expected (+13%). Fewer than 10 outside investors indicated interest in purchasing up to $50 million of the IPO.
Huize Holding plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUIZ. Citi and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.
