Commodities

Chinese importers buy two French wheat cargoes, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

November 15, 2022 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Importers in China have bought two cargoes of French wheat in the past week for shipment between January and March, adding to large sales earlier this season for lower-protein French crop, European traders said.

The sales, thought to have taken place between late last week and early this week, comprised two panamax cargoes of around 60,000 tonnes each, the traders said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.