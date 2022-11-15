Chinese importers buy two French wheat cargoes, traders say

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Importers in China have bought two cargoes of French wheat in the past week for shipment between January and March, adding to large sales earlier this season for lower-protein French crop, European traders said.

The sales, thought to have taken place between late last week and early this week, comprised two panamax cargoes of around 60,000 tonnes each, the traders said.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

