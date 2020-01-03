Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma sets terms for $100 million US IPO

I-Mab Biopharma, a Phase 3 biotech developing antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced terms for its US IPO on Friday.



The Shanghai, China-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $12 to $15. At the midpoint of the proposed range, I-Mab Biopharma would command a market value of $778 million.



I-Mab Biopharma was founded in 2014 and booked $6 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMAB. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since August 2019. Jefferies and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



