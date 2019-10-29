Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma files for a $100 million US IPO

I-Mab Biopharma, a Phase 3 biotech developing antibodies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2014 and booked $7 million in licensing and collaboration revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IMAB. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since August 2019. Jefferies and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.