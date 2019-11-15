Chinese HR software provider CDP Holdings files for a $125 million US IPO

CDP Holdings, which provides software for human resources management in China, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $127 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol CDP. BofA Securities, Citi and Haitong International are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



