IPOs
QK

Chinese home rental platform Q&K International prices US IPO at $17 low end

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Q&amp;K International Group, which renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities, raised $46 million (65% from insiders) by offering 2.7 million ADSs at $17, the low end of the range of $17 to $19, to command a market value of $807 million. The company had originally planned to offer 5.2 million ADSs before downwardly revising its terms last week. Q&amp;K International Group plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QK. Morgan Stanley and CICC acted as lead managers on the deal.

Chinese home rental platform Q&K International prices US IPO at $17 low end

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QK

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular