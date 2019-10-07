Chinese home rental platform Q&K International Group files for a $100 million US IPO

Q&K International Group, which operates a long-term apartment rental platform in China, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $167 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QK. Q&K International Group filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Morgan Stanley and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

