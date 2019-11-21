Chinese healthcare website Zhongchao files for a $15 million US IPO

Zhongchao, a Chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2012 and booked $15 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ZCMD. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



