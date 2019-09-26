Chinese health and wellness retailer Ecmoho files for a $150 million US IPO

Ecmoho, which operates an online retail platform for non-medical health and wellness products in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2011 and booked $279 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MOHO. UBS Investment Bank and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

