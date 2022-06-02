Chinese harassment of Canadian patrol aircraft 'extremely troubling,' says Trudeau

OTTAWA, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday reports of Chinese warplanes harassing Canadian patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions were "extremely troubling" and a situation they take "very seriously."

"Canada is an active part of an important mission in the North Pacific to ensure that the sanctions applied to North Korea are properly enforced and the fact that China would have chosen to do this is extremely troubling," Trudeau said.

"We will be bringing it up directly with Chinese officials and counterparts and ensuring that this doesn't continue to be part of an escalatory pattern."

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.