Chinese Haima Auto says Zhengzhou base heavily impacted by COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's Haima Automobile 000572.SZ said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak since October.

The comments were made on Wednesday in response to a question posted on its investor relations platform.

