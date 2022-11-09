Chinese Haima Auto says Zhengzhou base heavily impacted by COVID curbs

November 09, 2022 — 08:32 pm EST

Written by Casey Hall for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's Haima Automobile 000572.SZ said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak since October.

The comments were made on Wednesday in response to a question posted on its investor relations platform.

