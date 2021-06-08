US Markets
Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai files for U.S. IPO

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Chinese grocery app Dingdong Maicai, backed by investors including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global Management, filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Tuesday, as it seeks more funds to compete in a crowded sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled online demand for fresh produce in China, with e-commerce companies including Dingdong, Alibaba Group 9988.HK and Pinduoduo PDD.O competing aggressively to grab a major slice of that vast market.

Established in 2017 in Shanghai, Dingdong last month raised $330 million, in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing its total fundraising to over $1 billion. (https://reut.rs/3w7aLVc)

Dingdong plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DDL", according to the company's filing. (https://bit.ly/3g2hdHq)

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Mission Capital are underwriters for the offering, Dingdong said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

