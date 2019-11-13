Chinese gaming giant Tencent books 13% Q3 profit drop, misses estimates

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday net profit in its third quarter dropped 13%, missing analysts' estimates, hit by falling media advertising and PC games revenue.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 20.38 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) profit for the three months through September. That compared with the 23.45 billion yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 21% to 97.2 billion yuan, versus the 98.2 billion yuan average estimate of 17 analysts.

($1 = 6.9941 Chinese yuan renminbi)

