Chinese fund Harvest declines financial support for Apple supplier Japan Display - Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc 6740.T has been informed by Chinese investment firm Harvest Group that it will not provide financial support to the cash-strapped Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

