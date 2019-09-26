US Markets

Chinese fund Harvest declines financial support for Apple supplier Japan Display - Nikkei

Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc 6740.T has been informed by Chinese investment firm Harvest Group that it will not provide financial support to the cash-strapped Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

