Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to travel to Africa in Jan

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

January 11, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Eduardo Baptista for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Wang Yi will travel to Africa and visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire from Jan. 13-18, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The visit will mark the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister has gone to Africa for their first overseas trip of the year, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

Wang will also visit Brazil and Jamaica from Jan. 18-22, Mao added.

