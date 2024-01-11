Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to travel to Africa in Jan

Adds additional context from China foreign ministry

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's foreign minister Wang Yi will travel to Africa and visit Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and Cote d'Ivoire from Jan. 13-18, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

The visit will mark the 34th consecutive year in which the foreign minister has gone to Africa for their first overseas trip of the year, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference.

Wang will also visit Brazil and Jamaica from Jan. 18-22, Mao added.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Kim Coghill and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.