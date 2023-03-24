Chinese food delivery giant Meituan posts 21.4% rise in Q4 revenue

Adds revenue from core local commerce, other details

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese food delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK posted a bigger-than-expected 21.4% rise in quarterly revenue on Friday as it fended off competition from powerful rivals such as Alibaba-backed Ele.me.

Meituan - whose so-called super app provides services ranging from bike-sharing, movie ticketing, mapping, to food delivery and restaurant bookings - said its total revenue rose to 60.13 billion yuan ($8.76 billion) for the three months ended December, from 49.52 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a revenue of 57.88 billion yuan, data from Refinitiv shows.

Its net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to 1.08 billion yuan, from a loss of 5.34 billion yuan a year earlier.

Meituan was hit hard by COVID-19 curbs last year but it swung to a profit in the third quarter as it cut back investment on new initiatives.

Its fourth-quarter revenue from core local commerce, which includes food delivery and non-food delivery service Meituan Instashopping, rose 17.4% to 43.47 billion yuan.

Operating profit for the segment jumped 56.8% on a year-over-year basis to 29.5 billion yuan.

Quarterly revenue from Meituan's in-store, hotel booking, and travel sector businesses declined due to the impact of COVID curbs in China. The firm described the year-on-year decline as being "to a similar extent as that of the second quarter".

($1 = 6.8641 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

